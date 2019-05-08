Irene F. McCrumb (Brangers) Fombell Mrs. Irene F. McCrumb (Brangers), 83, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home in Fombell. Mrs. McCrumb was born in Louisville, Ky., to the late James Basil and Marcella (Olliges) Brangers. Mrs. McCrumb worked for the telephone company as a telephone operator. She met the love of her life, Chester Carlton McCrumb II, who precedes her in death, at a USO dance when he was stationed at Fort Knox, Ky. They were married on Derby Day May 7, 1955. Mrs. McCrumb was a talented artist and seamstress. She loved quilting, knitting, crocheting, gardening and most crafts. She joined St. Agatha Church when she relocated to Elwood City and was very active as Christian Mother's and Eucharistic Minister. She worked alongside her husband renovating apartments. Her favorite thing was family. She spent vacations with family in Kentucky and winters in Florida with her daughter's family. Mrs. McCrumb is survived by her three daughters, Felicia (Frank) Schlemmer, Oviedo, Fla.; Debra (John) Flynn, Wampum, Pa.; and Pamela (David) Fischer, Fombell, Pa.; and her son, Gerald McCrumb (Ruth), Jack, Ala.; her daughter-in-law, Pam McCrumb of Perry Twp.; her six grandchildren, Alaina Schlemmer Pickell (Timothy), Danielle Schlemmer Tallafuss (Jason), TJ Hufnagel (Joelyn), Weslie Ann Fischer, Jacob McCrumb, and Capt. Jocelyn McCrumb; her great-grandson, Jayden McCrumb; two step-grandchildren, Jon Flynn and Amy Kraut; and six step-great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Caleb, Mary, Hannah, Jack, and David. She is also survived by her three sisters, Agnes Small, Celestine Strickland, and Theresa Hungerford; and two brothers, James Brangers and Elmer Brangers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chester; her son, Carl McCrumb; her grandson, Theren James McCrumb; and a brother, Gerald Anthony Brangers. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father James Torquato officiating. Members of the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers are asked to meet at the church on Saturday by 11:20 a.m. to form an honor guard. Memorial contributions in Mrs. McCrumb's name may be made to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund or to the Allegheny Health Network, attn; Fasy M. Greery, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224, (fasy.greery@ahn.org).