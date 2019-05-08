Ellen Lorraine Altsman Formerly of Ellwood City Mrs. Ellen Lorraine Altsman, 94, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital. Mrs. Altsman was born on October 19, 1924, in Beaver Falls, to the late Martin and Beatrice (Watson) Jennings. Ellen had graduated from the Beaver Falls High School with the class of 1942. She attended the Lillyville Church of God in Franklin Twp. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed camping, painting, needlework, and had a great love for her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Jim) Shumaker of Cranberry Twp., and Jodie (Eric) Rall of Nashville, Tenn.; her sons, James (Linda) Altsman of West Pittsburgh, and Fred (Lynda) Altsman of Fombell; her 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Dolores Barber of High Spring, Fla., Betty Porto of Palm Coast, Fla., and Linda (Brad) Hartsfield of Carrabelle, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years William Altsman; her son, William Martin Altsman; her grandson, William Altsman; her great-granddaughter, Isabelle Christenson; her sisters, Jean, Doris, Joanne, and Pat; and her brothers, Martin, and Harry. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Lillyville Church of God with the Rev. Dennis Arndt officiating. The funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. Memorial donations in Mrs. Altsman's name may be made to the Lillyville Church of God or to the Cranberry Community Presbyterian Church.