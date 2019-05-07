Nancy M. Pellicano Formerly of Ellwood City Nancy M. Pellicano, 77, of Freedom, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver. She was born in Farrell, Pa., on May 10, 1941, to the late Anthony and Josephine Cara Chiurazzi. Nancy graduated from Farrell High School. Her family was her pride and joy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin R. Pellicano, who died February 21 2016. They were married on August 27 1959. She was also preceded by an infant son, Richard J. Pellicano. She is survived by six children, Maria Sue Bubb of Greenville S.C.; Aaron B. (Beth) Pellicano of Pittsburgh; Saul D. Pellicano of Ellwood City; Rachel F. Pellicano of Freedom; Benjamin S. Pellicano of Ellwood City and Sarah (Sean) Stradley of Tupper Lake N.Y.; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, Ellwood City. Her grandson, Pastor Jebidiah Bubb, will be officiating the funeral services on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at TURNERS. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, North Sewickley. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org), 1100 Liberty Ave Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; or American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15205. You may sign her online guestbook, or send your condolences at: www.turnerfh.com.