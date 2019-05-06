Helen Marie (Barberio) Lippert Ellwood City Helen Marie (Barberio) Lippert, 73, of Ellwood City, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital. Born November 22, 1945, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late George T. and Abigail Margaret (Hughes) Barberio. For over 20 years, Helen owned and operated the Doll House Beauty Salon then managed the kitchen at McDowell's Hotel in Koppel. She was very active with Ellwood Girls Softball and instrumental in forming the 13-15 year old league. Her most cherished time was spent with family and she loved being a grandmother. Survivors include a daughter, Kelly Lippert Kearns of Ellwood City; three brothers, Thomas Barberio of Ellwood City, Joseph Barberio of Cranberry Twp., and Jack (Mary Ann) Barberio of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandson, Alexander Joseph Kearns; and her longtime companion, Michael F. Carrozza with whom she resided. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Lippert and two sisters, Margaret Ann Barberio and Gayle Katherine Balin. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, May 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. A Blessing service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.