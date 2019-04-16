Judith A. Strohecker Ellwood City Judith A. Strohecker, 69, of Ellwood City, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at UPMC Passavant following a lengthy illness. Born November 11, 1949, in Spangler, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Francis C. and Ethel Jean Miller Greene. She was married to Stanley E. Strohecker for 48 years. He survives. Judith attended Riverside High School. She worked as a clerk at Trader Horn's and then at TJ Maxx. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Church. She loved her grandchildren and cherished time spent with them. In addition to her husband, survivors include a daughter, Cynthia (Bill) Lott of Ellwood City; three sons, Mark Strohecker and Jason Strohecker, both of Ellwood City, and Daniel Strohecker of Freedom; siblings, James Greene and Denise Bollinger, both of Ellwood City; and nine grandchildren, Darren, Kaitlyn, Braden, Emma, and Brielle Strohecker, Billy and MaLeah Lott, Brandon Brenner and Aurora Law. She was preceded in death by siblings, Robert and Mary Ellen Greene. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church. The Rev. Father Mark Thomas will officiate. Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.