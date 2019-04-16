David M. Fisher Ellwood City David M. Fisher, 44, of Ellwood City, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital following an apparent heart attack. Born July 27, 1974, in the Jameson Hospital in New Castle, he was the son of the late Clyde Fisher and Ria Hookway Fisher of New Castle. He married Amy Cooper Fisher on May 26, 2006. She survives. David graduated from the Lawrence County Vo-Tech in 1993. He was employed as an Equipment Operator at North American Forgemasters in New Castle. He enjoyed camping. David's most cherished time was spent with his family. In addition to his mother and wife, survivors include a son, Cody Fisher; daughter, Jenna Fisher; two stepchildren, Reannon Parks and Michael Nocera; and granddaughter, Emily Illig, all of Ellwood City. He is also survived by a sister, Melanie (Ron) Crews of Volant, and two brothers, Thomas (Emily) and Charles Fisher, both of New Castle. He was preceded in death by his father. Per David's wishes, there will be no services. David's kindness and generosity continues into the future by being an organ donor. Memorial contributions may be made to C.O.R.E. (Center for Organ Recovery), 204 Sigma St., Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.