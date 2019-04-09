Mary Lou Weisz Perry Township Mary Lou Weisz, 89, of Perry Township, passed away in the Jameson Care Center on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born in New Castle on August 15, 1929, Mary Lou was the daughter of the late Edward and Katherine Wallace Blews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Weisz who passed away on February 21, 2008. They were married on May 13, 1950. Mary Lou had worked at Johnny's Pizza Shop for many years. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellwood City where she was a member of the Love/Hope Circle, the 2 by 2 Team and helped with the church news letter. She was also a former Sunday School teacher. Fondly known as "Gigi" to her great grandchildren, she enjoyed attending their many activities. Mary Lou is survived by her children, Darrell R. Weisz of Perry Township and Tammi (Dalton) Foltz of West Middlesex; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Weisz of Ellwood City; her sister, Carrie (Robert) Reese of New Brighton; a brother, Edward (Jane) Blews of Marysville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Stacey Nye, Travis (Deanna) Weisz, David (Elizabeth) Weisz, Jody (Timothy) St. John, Michael (Gale) Weisz, Kyli (Philip) Gorley and Gregory (Dani) Foltz and ten great grandchildren, Allison St. John, Leah and Jaelyn Nye, Ava, Alex, Nickie, Maddi and Chase Weisz, and Stella and Cecilia Gorley. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lou was preceded in death by a son, Dennis R. Weisz; a brother, Charles Blews and a sister, Dorothy Kennedy. A Celebration of Mary Lou's Life will be offered at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Peggy Suhr-Barkley. Friends may call at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of her service. Family suggests memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 207 Spring Avenue, Ellwood City, PA 16117. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport, PA.