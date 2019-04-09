Marilou Brown North Sewickley Township Marilou Brown, 86, of North Sewickley Twp., Beaver Falls, passed away Saturday, April 5, 2019, at Providence Care Center. Born September 13, 1932, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Pearl Gallaher Boots. She was married to her loving husband, Robert Lee Brown, for 65 years. He survives. Marilou very much enjoyed her many years of service as a child care assistant in the nursery department at McGuire Memorial Home. She loved her country and enjoyed assisting the Yellow Ribbon Girls make care packages for our Troops. She also enjoyed life on their farm in North Sewickley Twp. and taking her dog, Pani, for long walks in the fields. Marilou loved the Lord Jesus and was an active long standing member of the Union Goodwill Church in Ellwood City. In addition to her husband, Bob, survivors include a son, Steven "Craig" Brown of Cranberry Twp.; daughter, Sherree May of Ellwood City; daughter-in-law, Terri Brown of Franklin Twp.; brother, Harry Boots of Ellwood City; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored. She was preceded in death and now reunited with her parents; son, Scott Brown; sister, Wilma Steffler; brother, Henry "Bud" Boots and grandson, Brandon Zimmerman. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Pastor Paul Moore of the Union Goodwill Church will officiate. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh .com.