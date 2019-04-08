Dorothy J. Main North Sewickley Township Dorothy J. Main, 91, of North Sewickley Township passed away at Heritage Valley Medical Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born September 9, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Paul D. Glancy Sr. and Dorothy Ida Smith Glancy. Dorothy was a loving mother and grandmother whose life centered around her family. Many hours were spent playing board games with her grandchildren as they were growing up. Dorothy also enjoyed sitting on her back porch enjoying her many beautiful flowers. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Main in 1979; one son, Larry Main; three brothers, Paul D. Glancy, Jr., Dwight Glancy and George Glancy and two sisters, Phyllis Moehrle and Virginia Thomason. Dorothy is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, W. Scott (Mary) Main and Gary L. Main; two grandchildren, Christopher and Michelle, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Monday April 8, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, where a service will be conducted on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. by Pastor Gregory Clagg of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rochester. Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.