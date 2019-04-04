Erma Yanniello Ellwood City Erma Yanniello, 96, of Ellwood City, passed away at Marian Manor in Greentree on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Ellwood City on October 15, 1922, Erma was the daughter of the late Pietro and Lilly Mariani Simi. She married Guido J. Yanniello on April 14, 1943 and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2010. Erma was a member of Holy Redeemer Parish. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Loraine and Joseph Lovannisce of North Port, Florida; her son, Dr. Gary Yanniello of Ellwood City and two grandsons, Dean and Robert Barbario. In addition to her parents and her husband, Erma was preceded in death by two sisters, Elsie and Sue Simi. Services for Erma were private. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund, 300 Crescent Avenue, Suite 1, Ellwood City, PA 16117. Her family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, religious sisters and staff at Marian Manor for their very kind and compassionate care. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.