Joan P. Ferrante Formerly of Ellwood City Joan P. Ferrante, 81, went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 14, 2018, in Pomona California. She and her husband, Ralph moved to California in 1971. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Ferrante; two daughters, Kimberly Ann Ferrante of Laverne Calif. and Felicia Ferrante of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; two grandchildren, Andrea Marie of Pomona, Calif. and Gabriel of Azusa, Calif. Joan was preceded in death by her grandson, Anthony Paul. She loved her family very much and will be sadly missed by her family. The family would like to thank her Doctors, William Scott, David Quam and Thet Oh and all the Kaiser people who helped her on her journey to meet her Heavenly Father. A memorial celebration was held in her honor.