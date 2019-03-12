Thomas J. Davis New Beaver Borough Thomas J. Davis, 77, of New Beaver Borough, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver. Tom was born January 23, 1942, in Fombell. He was married to Carolyn Hooks Davis for 47 years as they were married April 30, 1971. She survives. Tom was a self employed truck driver. He was a dedicated member of the Brickyard Gym in Darlington. Tom was an avid walleye fisherman and a member of the Ohio Walleye Federation. He also enjoyed woodworking. In addition to his loving and devoted wife, Carolyn, survivors include seven daughters, Patty (Tom) Edwards and Debbie VanKirk, both of Georgia, Brenda (Dave) Carothers of Enon Valley, Rhonda (Sam) Cappelli of Poland, Ohio, Doris (Martin) Smolar of Virginia, Jeanie Ross of Conway, and Janie (Ed) Bowling of Michigan; three sons, TJ Davis of Georgia, David VanKirk of Ellwood City, and Charles (Sandy) Mosconi of Beaver; three sisters, Barbara Raisley of New Galilee, Grace Jeffries of Wampum, and Linda (Jim) Pettigrew of Mississippi; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Hazel and Betty Peak; five brothers, Kenneth, Bill, Donald, John, and Ralph Raisley; and a son-in-law, Timothy Ross. Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 13, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. The Rev. Tod Custer will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com