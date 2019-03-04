Alberta Morrison Franklin Township Alberta Morrison, 99, of Franklin Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Grove at Harmony where she has resided for the past three years. Alberta was born on October 6, 1919, in Ellwood City, to the late Merle and Marie (Eiler) Morrison. She is a member of the Lincoln High School, Class of 1937. She had worked at J.C. Murphy's in Ellwood City for 35 years as an accountant. She is survived by her brother, Dean "Squeek" Morrison of Ellwood City; her nieces, Terri Morrison Annarumo, Brenda Tinley Ginllorenzo, and Deanna Morrison Schaffer, and her nephews, Harry Stone and Fred Stone. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Shirley Morrison Tinley and Rosella Morrison, and her brother, Sam Morrison. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. in the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with Rev. Elizabeth Wallace officiating. Interment will be at the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Middle Lancaster.