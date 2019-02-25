William C. Zeh New Beaver Borough William C. Zeh, 91, of New Beaver Borough, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 22, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born June 18, 1927, in Enon Valley, he was the son of the late Fred K. and Margaret Houston Zeh. He was married to Helen J. Zeh for 68 years when she passed away December 22, 2016. Bill retired from Medusa Cement Company where he operated a bulldozer. He was an active member and former Deacon of the Wampum Presbyterian Church. Bill was a member and former Master of the Big Beaver/Mahoning Valley Grange. He was also a member of the Grange Camper's Club. Survivors include three daughters, Jane (Bill) Cummins and Susan (Bob) VanTassel, both of Mt. Jackson, and Donna (Jim) Pursel of Dillsburg; son, Dale Zeh of Wampum; two brothers, Lee (Sue) Zeh of Beaver, and Delmar Zeh of East Palestine, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and a brother, Dick Zeh. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 4 t 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Elizabeth Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in Clinton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wampum Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.