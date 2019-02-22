Jeff 'Harpo' Wright Ellwood City Jeff 'Harpo' Wright, 64, of Ellwood City passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a lengthy illness. Born February 25, 1954, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Arthur Verno and Esther Gaskell Wright. Harpo was a 1972 graduate of Lincoln High School. He furthered his education at CCBC. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler, Penguin, and Pirate fan. He also enjoyed watching Pitt basketball. Harpo was a longtime member of Christ Presbyterian Church and the Hungarian Home. Surviving is his brother, Steve Wright of Ellwood City; Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 24, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 a.m. with his pastor, Rev. Tod Custer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh. com.