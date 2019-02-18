Howard W. Price, Jr. North Sewickley Twp. Formerly of New Brighton Howard W. Price, Jr., 93, of North Sewickley Twp., Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away at his residence on Friday surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 2, 1926, in New Brighton, Pa. Son of the late Howard and Carrie (Pfieffer) Price, and husband to the late Margaret Price, Mr. Price was an extremely intelligent, brave and loving man. He had worked for B&W as a Chemist, served his country in World War II and the Korean War as he was enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Howard was also a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church. The greatest joy in his life was his family, especially his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Howard is survived by two sons, Leonard (Quina) Price, and John (Carolyn) Price; two daughters, Debby (Gene) Jeannette, and Nancy (Mike) Boswell; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two sisters. In addition to his parents, and his wife, he was also preceded in death by four sisters, and five brothers. Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 1326 8th Avenue, Beaver Falls, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com. The funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. with entombment to follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may also be made, in Howard's memory, to the "Friends of the National World War II Memorial." Please visit www.wwiimemorialfriends.org Condolences may be left online at www.campbellfuneralhomes.com.