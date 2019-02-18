Dorothy L. 'Dotty' Weiss Formerly of Ellwood City Dorothy L. "Dotty" Weiss, 72, of Landisville, died peacefully, Friday, February 1, 2019 at Juniper Village, Mount Joy. Born in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Stabryla) Krupa. She was the widow of the late Samuel Leopardi and the late Richard Weiss. For most of her working life, Dotty was a homemaker. She was a member of the former St. Agatha Catholic Church in Ellwood City and was a volunteer for the American Red Cross in York. Her other interests included traveling, shopping, gardening, collecting and decorating. She had a soft heart for any animal, especially her dogs. Most of all enjoyed loving and spoiling her grandchildren. Dotty's family was very important to her. Surviving is a son, Deric, husband of Mary Main, Landisville; two grandchildren, Gunnar and Sadie; two brothers, Stan, husband of Melva Krupa, Monaca and Henry Krupa, Portersville and four sisters, Carol, wife of Denny Lonnett, Ellwood City, Vickie Sattazahn, Wampum, Debbie Bieselt, Ellwood City, and Claudeen, wife of Keith Klingensmith, Hubbard Ohio; eleven nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and nephews. Service and interment to be conducted privately. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral .com.