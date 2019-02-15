Lois L. Douglass North Sewickley Township Lois L. Douglass, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 11, 2019. She is survived by the love of her life, C. Harold Douglass, whom she married 68 years ago on August 15, 1950. She was born on December 13, 1929, in Beaver Falls, Pa., a daughter of John W. Steffen and Bessie Keeler Steffen. Also surviving are her children, H. Randall Douglass and Kathy Douglass Lowry and her husband, John, all of North Sewickley Twp.; grandsons, Jonathan (JD) Lowry and his wife, Susan of Export, Pa. and Steven Lowry and his wife, Jessica of Wooster, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Beckett and London Lowry, Export, Pa. and Emerson Lowry, Wooster, Ohio; brother, Keith Steffen, Myerstown, Pa. and brother-in-law, Wayne Harris, Arabi, Georgia, and many nieces and nephews. Lois was a 1948 graduate of Beaver Falls High School and worked for several years at Enelow Shoes, Beaver Falls. Years later, she was one of the first woman school bus drivers for Hessler Bus Company, Ellwood City. Along with her husband and son, she owned and operated Hart's Content Campground, North Sewickley Twp. Lois was a longtime, faithful member of North Sewickley Presbyterian Church, Ellwood City. She served as a deacon and loved being a member of the CumJoyNus Sunday School class. She belonged to North Sewickley, Pomona and State Granges, and enjoyed entertaining, cooking, baking pies and time spent with her grandsons, family and friends. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by sisters, Marilyn Prawucki and Carol Harris; brother-in-law, Raymond Prawucki and sister-in-law, Betty Steffen. Friends will be received Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Nathan Loudon of the North Sewickley Presbyterian Church, Ellwood City, and the Rev. Donald MacNeil of the New Brighton Church of the Nazarene, officiating. Burial will be in the North Sewickley Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made, in her name, if desired, to the North Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 106 Chapel Drive, Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh. com.