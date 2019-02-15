Edward C. Lintz North Sewickley Township Edward C. Lintz, 92, of North Sewickley Township (Ellwood City), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver. He was born in Evans City Pa. on March 1, 1926, to the late Charles and Earla Nelson Lintz. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, as an aviation machinist mate aboard the USS Pasadena, in battles in the Philippines and Iwo Jima. Edward was a witness to the signing of the armistice in Tokyo Bay. A well-known home builder, he owned Lintz Construction, building many area homes and buildings. With his late wife, Dorothy, Ed also owned Stallion Hill Western Store on Mercer Road, enjoyed hunting, their Appaloosa horses and spending time with their family. He had been a member of North Sewickley Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy "Dot" Sumner Lintz. She died on December 4, 2013. He was also preceded by an infant daughter, Terri Lee Lintz; a brother, William "Bud" Nelson and four sisters. Judy Fanfarilli, Chryl Krieger, Beverly Lintz, and Betty Frank. He is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Debbie (and Ronald) Montgomery of Wampum and Gail (and Dan) Lemmon of Grafton Ohio; one granddaughter, Tasey (Vince) Marechal; two great grandsons, Austin and Dylan Marechal; a brother, Robert (Sandy) Lintz, and one sister, Joy Steiner. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue, Ellwood City. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at TURNERS, with the Rev. Ron Nagel, officiating. Burial will be in Clinton Cemetery, New Beaver Boro. Full military rites (at TURNERS) will be observed by the Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial donations may be made in Ed's name, to the Salvation Army. You may sign his guestbook, or send your condolences at: www.turnerfh.com.