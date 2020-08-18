Felicity Jade Wert Freedom Felicity Jade Wert, age 21, of Freedom, passed away on August 14, 2020, at her home. Born May 21, 1999, she is the daughter of Joshua J. Wert and Dawn R. Wert; beloved sister of Bayley C. Wert; stepdaughter of Kevin J. Brown; granddaughter of Douglas and Brenda Speer, and Harry and Chris Wert; great granddaughter of Jane R. Basar; niece of Nicole and B.J. Shrader, Adam Speer, Shaina Wert, and the late Jeremy F. Wert. An animal lover, she is also survived by her beloved pets. Friends invited Wednesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum), where a Blessing Service will be held Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Condolences may be shared at Saul-Gabauer.com.