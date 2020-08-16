Joyce Arlette (King) Gass Coraopolis Joyce Arlette (King) Gass, 63, of Coraopolis, Pa., passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at West Penn Hospital, after a long hard battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma. Born in Lakeland, Fla., on August 15, 1956, she grew up in Ft. Lauderdale and came to Western Pennsylvania here as a senior in high school, graduating from Quaker Valley in 1975. Married on March 4, 1978 to Terry Gass, the love of her life. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind two sons, Mark of Colorado Springs, and Steven (Emily) of Washington, Pa.; grandkids, Addison and Wyatt of Colorado Springs, Brayden and Carson of Kentucky; cousins, Tom (Denise) Steel of Williamsport and David Steel of Columbus, Ohio; long-time friend, Barbara Graham Hammaker of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; mother-in-law, Gloria Gass; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Liz) and Jim (Teri Jo); and four nieces and nephews. She was a Certified Medical Assistant for West Penn OB/GYN and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Moon Volunteer Fire Dept. Visitation Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND CORAOPOLIS FUNERAL HOME, 867 Fifth Ave., www.copelandfuneralhomes.com, where funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Sewickley Cemetery. Family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lymphoma Society, American Cancer Society or the Ladies Auxiliary of Moon Volunteer Fire Dept.