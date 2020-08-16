Elizabeth 'Mardell' Husk Raccoon Township Elizabeth 'Mardell' Husk left this world for her heavenly home on August 11, 2020, where we are confident she is celebrating her reunion with her beloved husband, William "Bill" Husk, who preceded her in death on May 28, 2019. Mardell is survived by two daughters, Connie Moore of Beaver, Pa., and Betty Moore and her husband, Charles "Charlie" also of Beaver, Pa.; four grandchildren, who knew their grandmother as "Nanny", Nicholas Brooks and his partner, Steven, Justin Brooks and his wife, Missy, Lindsey Brooks Dickinson and her husband, Steven and Heather Moore Herstine and her husband, Ryan and two great-grandchildren, Avery Brooks, and Eli Herstine. She is also survived by seven siblings, Charles Riggs Jr and his wife, Sherry, Marge Statler and her husband, Dick, Maxine Masters and her husband, Marshall, Wanda Acklin and her husband, Chuck, Donnie Riggs and his wife Renee, Charlene Reed and her husband, Bill and Cheryl Ann Wise and her husband, Brad. She was preceded in death by a baby brother. Mardell grew up in the small village of Oak Forest, Pennsylvania, near Waynesburg the daughter of Charles and Margaret Spragg Riggs on September 26, 1940. She met and married the love of her life, Bill Husk, when she was 16 years old. Bill and Mardell moved to Raccoon Township, Aliquippa, Pa. where they lived for most of their 61 years together. Mardell invested loving care in her home throughout her life. She was an exceptional baker and provided countless cookies to family and friends at Christmas each year and for other special events including her grandchildren's weddings. She adorned her home with beautiful flowers and loved to welcome birds and hummingbirds to her flower gardens. She achieved Presidents Club in Avon sales and built lasting friendships with her many customers. After her daughters were grown, she followed her dream to be a cosmetologist. Mardell completed her training at Ardom Beauty Academy and for many years served numerous loyal clients. She and her husband made beautiful music together throughout their lives, playing and singing with various groups and friends over the years. She played guitar, bass, and dulcimer and was always hungry to try her hand at any new instrument. Until her stroke in 2014, Mardell and Bill could be found every Saturday night square dancing with friends. Her family said of Mardell that the only people who were not her friends were those she had not yet met! Mardell's love and kindness left a profound mark and she will be deeply missed. Mardell's daughter Betty will be officiating her funeral. In person attendance for the visiting and funeral will be by invitation due to COVID-19 restrictions; however, the funeral will be live-streamed for those who would like to attend virtually. The funeral may be viewed from your home computer or at the Two Mile Run Lodge at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Following the funeral, there will be a picnic at Shultz Lodge, Two Mile Run Park, Gypsy Glen Road, Beaver, Pa. If you would like to receive a link to attend the live-streamed funeral, and/or would like to attend the picnic following the funeral, please sign up using the link below. This link will take you to a form on which you will provide the needed information. https://forms.gle/2WSLgPKHpV2kfcLw9 . Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Mardell loved flowers and they are welcome. If you would like to make a memorial donation, please consider Stacy Hoydich, Manor Activities Director, Rochester Manor Activities Fund, 174 Virginia Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074. In Memoriam: Mardell Husk. Online condolences at www.saul- gabauer.com.