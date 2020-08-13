Jean N. (Cervi) Kotchka Rochester Jean N. Kotchka, 84, of Rochester, passed away August 11, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver, surrounded by her three daughters, after a two-year residence at Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople, Pa. She was born June 1, 1936, in Aliquippa, daughter of the late Victoria Yarosz Nola and the late James F. Cervi Sr. She was a 1954 graduate of Monaca High School and earned her Associates Degree at Geneva College in Chemistry and Biology. Jean worked as a Blood Bank Technician for many years at the former Rochester Hospital and retired from the Medical Center in Beaver after a long career. Jean was a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Rochester, and was an active member of the Christian Mothers. Jean loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, wherever they were. She was always ready for an adventure with her children and enjoyed trips to New York, Maryland, Florida, Arizona, Las Vegas, Paris, Hawaii, Italy, London and Poland. Jean's wit and ability to find the right words for every moment entertained and warmed the hearts of those around her and her kindness and generosity to others leaves a legacy for her children to follow. Jean was the center of her family's universe and she will be sorely missed by both family and friends. Surviving is her devoted husband of 62 years, Darrell N. Kotchka. Also surviving are her three daughters, Kristen Theiss, Bethesda, Md., Karen (Judith Lake) Kotchka, Baltimore, Md. and Kimberly (Robert) Grabel, Fort Myers, Fla.; three grandchildren, Nikolas and Alexandra Theiss, and Alexandra Grabel; three sisters, Mary (John) Gaydos, Beaver, Patricia (Joe) Mrkonja, Coraopolis and Jan Nola, Bethel Park; two brothers, John Nola, Industry, and James (Kathy) Cervi, Spencer, Mass.; two sisters-in-law, Rita Adania and Nancy Kotchka; a brother-in-law, Gary Kotchka and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Victoria Kot Yarosz; her late stepmother, Cecelia Cervi; her late stepfather, Tony Nola; two brothers-in-law, David Kotchka and Peter Adania; a sister-in-law, Patricia Kotchka and a nephew, Brian Kotchka. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, a visitation and Mass will be privately attended by her family. A private interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Those who wish to express their condolences online can visit the William Murphy Funeral home webpage for Jean's online tribute wall. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org in honor of Jean's years of work in blood bank services.