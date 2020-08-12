Charles Caler Aliquippa Charles Caler, 92, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away on August 8, 2020. Mr. Caler was born in Raccoon Township, New Sheffield, Pa., to Harold "Bill" and Hazel Pugh Caler. He started his trade as a machinist while still in high school at St. Joe Lead Company, Monaca, Pa. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and Korea, and then returned to St. Joe. His field of experience led him to jobs in the lead and zinc industry, aerospace industry, and tire industry as well as teaching machine shop for the Butler, Pa., school district. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Caler, Jr.; wife, Jeanette Harvey Caler; son, William A. Caler; and three great-grandchildren. Survivors include his brother, Willis Caler (Lois); daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Bill Collins of Madison, Ala.; granddaughters and spouses, Wendy and David Clem, and Shannon and John Shaver; and four great-grandchildren, Cate and Sarah Clem, and William and Annie Shaver. Given present health concerns, the family will have a private funeral service with the Reverend Clint Coffey officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa, Pa. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Morningside of Madison, Hospice of North Alabama, Huntsville Hospital's Hospice Family Care Center, and his church family for their love and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Christian Church, Athens, Alabama, or your favorite charity.