Patricia A. Marion Brighton Township Patricia A. Marion, 90, of Brighton Twp., passed on August 7, 2020. Born on April 14, 1930, in Ellwood City, to the late Ernest and Willa Reinheimer, she has been a resident of Beaver and Brighton Twp. since 1967. Patricia was a faithful member of Vanport Presbyterian Church and a 1952 graduate of Westminster College, where she received a degree in teaching. She was very proud of the trip that she and her husband and three children took in 1963 to Ethiopia, Africa, where they spent 4 1/2 years serving the local population as medical missionaries. Patricia also loved to read, cook, host dinners with friends and travel the world. She and Roy had friendship all over the world. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dennis Mahar, and a brother, Ernest J. Reinheimer Jr. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 68 years, Roy H. Marion, M.D.; one son, Tod (Darlene) Marion, Brighton Township; two daughters, Lorrie Mahar, Olympia, Wash., and Kathi (Jan) Chizzonite, Costa Rica; grandchildren, Brett (Melissa) Marion, Samantha (Yuli Amimeur) Marion, Nathan (Lauren) Marion, Joshua (Jeanne) Chizzonite, and Lucas (Scarlett) Chizzonite; and great-grandchildren, Mila and Parker Marion, Avery Amimeur, Henry and Samuel Marion, Nico and Luca Chizzonite, and Cameron and Chloe Chizzonite. As per Patricia's wishes, no public visitation will be held. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patricia's name may be made to the Beaver Area Memorial Library, 100 College Avenue, Beaver, PA 15009 or Vanport Presbyterian Church, 289 Georgetown Lane, Beaver, PA 15009. Arrangements by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver.