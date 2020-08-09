Captain Michel M. Bauthier South Beaver Township Captain Michel M. Bauthier (ret.) of South Beaver, went into the loving arms of Christ his savior on August 1, 2020, after a long battle with advanced prostate cancer. He was a man full of love for his Lord, his family and the world and it showed in the leadership roles he served in the community and Pathway Church in Chippewa. By God's help he lived a life of generosity and shared the tender grace and mercy Jesus freely gives to all who accept it. He was hooked on flying from his first lesson and loved being a pilot for over 44 years. Thirty-two of those years he flew for USAir/American and considered it a privilege to work at a job he loved with people he cared about. He never got tired of the view from the air. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Elizabeth of 43 years; along with their four children and their spouses, Christine, Valerie (Tim), Karen (Carl) and Stephen (Melissa); grandkids, Luke, Myla, Clarabelle, Jane, Hannah Mei, Barrett and Caleb will be forever touched by their Bonpa. Mike leaves behind his brother, Frederic (Margaret), their children, Marc and Nicole, two half-sisters, Dominique (Nick) Peck and Caroline Bauthier and their children, many aunts and cousins in the United States, Belgium and South Africa. To honor Mike and his spirit of generosity, we encourage you to give a donation to the charity of your choice and share with the family why that organization is dear to you. Because of COVID a private family celebration of life will take place at this time. Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.