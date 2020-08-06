Wanda Jean (Lucas) Shoup Economy Borough Wanda Jean (Lucas) Shoup, age 77, of Economy Borough, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Wanda was born April 7, 1943. She is survived by children, Tammy Kiss (Thomas), Chris Shoup (Launa), Candy Ragozzino (Gary), and Leslie Mutz (Dan); loving Big Nana to ten grandchildren; twenty one great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Cecil (Joe); and brothers, Donald and Larry Lucas. Friends will be received Friday, August 7, 2020, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com