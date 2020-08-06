Dorothy L. Berbel Aliquippa Dorothy L. Berbel, 93, of Aliquippa, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born May 27, 1927, in Rankin, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Grecki) Beca. Mrs. Berbel retired from Aliquippa High School Cafeteria with 38 years of service and she was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Serafin Berbel; a sister, Betty Lech, and a brother, Joseph Beca. Surviving are a son, Donald, and daughter-in-law, whom she loved as a daughter, Nadine Berbel; two daughters, Pamela Galloway, and Sandra (Richard) Kyper; two grandchildren, Samantha (Brian) Clark, and Brian Kyper, and great grandson, Christopher Bunyan Clark. Family and friends are welcome to a Mass of Christian burial on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, 952 Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001. Private interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa. Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome. com. Dorothy's daughter,, Pam would like to thank her friends for loving her mother as their own.