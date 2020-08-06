Benjamin L. Craft Jr. East Palestine, Ohio Benjamin L. Craft, Jr., 79, passed away August 3, 2020, at his home with family by his side. Benjamin was born September 29, 1940, in New Galilee, Pa., son of the late Benjamin Craft, Sr. and Charlotte Patterson Craft. He has resided in East Palestine, Ohio, since 1964, coming from New Galilee, Pa. He was a 1958 graduate of Beaver Falls High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Benjamin worked at N.R.M. in Columbiana for over 20 years as an electrician, and P.H.D. in Columbiana for ten years prior to retiring in 2004. He loved square dancing and model trains and was a member of the Train Collectors Assoc. and Lionel Railroaders Club. He was an avid Steelers fan. Benjamin is survived by his wife, the former Alice Richard who met while square dancing; a daughter, Patty Morris of East Palestine, Ohio; son, Benjamin (Karin) Craft, III of East Palestine, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ashley Morris, Kristen (Derek) McVicar and Benjamin Craft IV; a sister, Barb (Frank) Laughlin of Beaver, Pa.; and three stepsons, Alonza Richard, Jr., Allen Richard of Somerset, Pa., and Mark (Tammy) Richard of Ohioville, Pa. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Craft in 2015, as well as three sisters, Shirley Knight, Lois Green and Mary Herstine. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the LINSLEY-ROYAL FUNERAL HOME IN EAST PALESTINE. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. C.F. Hoffman and Pastor Norman Eckart officiating. Interment will follow at the Little Beaver Cemetery in Enon Valley, Pa. LINSLEY-ROYAL FUNERAL HOME, 644 E. Main St., East Palestine, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.linsley-royal.com