Rudolph Wayne Schunk Patterson Township Rudolph 'Rudy' Wayne Schunk, 97, of Patterson Township passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Rudy was born on Jan. 11, 1923, in Arnold, Pa., to the late Rudolph and Elizabeth (Hast) Schunk. He was raised in New Castle and graduated from New Castle High School in 1941. After graduating he worked for the Ellwood City Forge as an inspector. He then served his country for two years in the United States Navy during World War II, stationed in the South Pacific. After the war he got a job with Westinghouse in Beaver as a group leader. Rudy began working for the Beaver Valley Times as a part time photographer and advanced to Chief Photographer of the Beaver County Times, retiring after 35 years. Rudy was proud to be a Photojournalist, recording history in the making. He photographed five Presidents and many Senators, Congressman, Local and State Officials. After retiring he went back to work for another 30 years as a Tipstaff for the Beaver County Courts. He served as president of the Beaver Valley Camera Club; The Press Photographers Association of Greater Pittsburgh; Photographers In Industry; Pennsylvania Press Photographers Association, and Region 3 National Press Association. He was a former Patterson Township Commissioner, Fire and Police Commissioner and an Honorary Fireman for the Patterson Township Volunteer Fire Dept. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, New Brighton, where he served on the Board of Trustees, the Executive Board and the Board of Deacons. Currently, he attended the Chippewa United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his most beloved wife and soul mate, Delta A. "Dee" (McCombs) Schunk, 2008; a daughter, Cynthia Elaine Schunk; a son, Rudolph Wayne Schunk and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth Ann and Kimmel Barbour and Mabelle and Frank Terlinden. Rudy and Dee were blessed with a wonderful son, Carl Wayne Schunk and his fiancée, Kim Curtin and two wonderful grandsons, Brandon and Mark. They were also the adoptive parents to Barbara Bauer, Karen Kovach and Diane Mayer. Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, New Castle.