Joseph T. Gates Georgetown Joseph T. Gates of Georgetown, Pa., 74, passed away on August 2, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his wife, Kay and his children at his bedside. He was the son of the late John and Anna Gates and was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Fetterman and brother, Henry Gates. He spent his working years at Weirton Steel and then went on to work at Auma Actuators. He was honored to have served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Mr. Gates was a lifelong member of the VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed traveling and playing the slot machines. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Kay (Carolyn McNary); the people he was most proud of, his children, Doug Gates (his companion, Antoinette Dallmus) of Georgetown and Deanna (Tim) Bennett of Brunswick, Maine; his cherished grandchildren, Amber (Clay) Lonetti, Brandi Gates (her companion, Matt Boyd), Casey Gates (her companion, Mo Doghman) of Philadelphia, Pa. and Molly and Henry Bennett of Brunswick, Maine and his much loved great grandchildren, Nora and Avery Boyd and Archer and Evelyn Lonetti, who gave him such great pleasure. He is also survived by his brothers John Gates, Weirton, W.Va. and Mike (Donna) Gates, Paris, Pa.; his sister, Nancy Seik and her companion, Charlie Brooks, Georgetown; in-laws, Lou (Shirley) Johnson, Walter (Karen) McNary and Dan (Jane) McNary; his special friends, Jerry (Carol) Irons and many nieces and nephews A special thank you to Janet Eberle for all the years of caregiving. We will always cherish having been able to share our lives with him and the many wonderful memories he left behind. He will be immensely missed by us all. Christian burial will be at Mill Creek Cemetery on Monday, August 3, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.