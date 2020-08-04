Duard B. Cox Jr. New Brighton Duard B. Cox, Jr. 78, of New Brighton, passed away at home on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born October 15, 1941, in Vanport, Pa. he is the son of the late Duard E. and Annabelle (Dunham) Cox. He was a Pittsburgh Steeler fan, loved animals, playing horseshoes, and playing guitar. Duard loved spending time with his family and was always willing to help others. Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Ada (Davidson) Cox; three children, Tina Eaton, Lisbon, Ohio., Tonya Work, New Brighton and Shawn (Cathy) Cox, Bessemer, Pa.; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie (Mark) Utnehmer, Patterson Twp., four nieces and two nephews. Family and friends are welcomed to attend a visitation at J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www. jjsprattfh.com on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 4 p.m. until time of a private family funeral service at 7 p.m. We are adhering to CDC guidelines and guests must wear a mask. Cremation will follow all services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society.