Walter (Walt, Wubbit) A. Barr Jr. Hopewell Township Walter A. Barr Jr., 80, of Hopewell Township, passed away on Monday, July 27th, 2020. Born in November of 1939, Walter was the son of the late Walter and Helen Barr of Monaca, Pa. Graduating from Monaca High School in 1957, he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon his return to the Valley, Walt was employed at LTV Steel for 43 years as a pipe-fitter/welder. During those years, he served his Local 1211 in many offices and capacities. His altruistic nature also led him to become Deacon and Elder at Mt. Carmel Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Walt also enthusiastically participated in the Wolves Club, American Legion, American Serbian Club, Celtic Reds Club, and Hopewell Quarterbacks, where he served as 3-time President, and co-chaired the annual golf outing. He could also be found many mornings, sharing some laughs, with his Retired Old Men Eating Out (ROMEO) crew at George's Restaurant, playing numbers and buying scratch-offs at Plaza News, or golfing in several leagues. As involved as he was in the community, Walt's family was his first priority. His heart belonged to his "girl", Mary (Fabyanic). Married May 20th of 1967, this year they celebrated their 53rd anniversary. Walt never missed a competition or event in which his son, Michael (Sarah), or his daughter, Milena (William), participated. He was never too busy for a game of catch, or to help them with any problems. To Walt, his wife and children were a source of pride and happiness. However, Walt's true joy was his grandson, Atticus, who never failed to bring a smile to Pap's face. Along with his immediate family, Walt is also survived by his loving sisters, Helen (Elliott) Williamson, Eileen (William) Baker, and Patricia (Charles) Freeman, and brother, Terrence Barr. He was preceded in death by members of his ROMEO crew, Daniel 'Duke' Belich, and Nick Maravich, and his "eyes on the golf course", Giuseppi 'Coolie' Patrizi. There will be no public viewing. Private interment will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of cards and flowers, the family would like to ask everyone to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and take the pandemic seriously.