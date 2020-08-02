Neal Cooper Chippewa Township Neal Cooper, 79, of Chippewa Township, passed away on July 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver. He was born on March 11, 1941, in Beaver Falls, to the late Albert and Helen (Hamilton) Cooper of New Brighton. Neal was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served on the U.S.S. Forrestal. He was a graduate of New Brighton High School, class of 1959, and received an associate degree from Robert Morris College (RMU). He was an accountant and a member of Chippewa United Methodist Church. He was also an active member of the NBHS Class of 1959 Reunion Committee. Neal is survived by his wife of 52 years, Emily (Green) Cooper, Chippewa Twp.; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Nathan Cooper, Chippewa Twp.; David Cooper and Jill Nyland, New Kensington; and Edward and Corinna Cooper, Baden; three grandchildren, Bethany and Scott Cooper, Cary, N.C. and Liam Cooper, Baden; a sister, Gloria West, New Brighton; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janet and Allan Beighley, Carnation, Wash.; and several nieces, nephews and out-of-state cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard West. A graveside service was held on July 31 at Beaver Cemetery. Dr. Daniel Stinson officiated. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. His family would like to thank the Vietnam Veterans of America Post 862 Rochester for providing military honors. HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, was in charge of arrangements.