John B. (Chico) Martinez Formerly of Aliquippa John B. (Chico) Martinez, 81, passed away on July 19, 2020, in Riverview, Fla. He was born on April 22, 1939, in Aliquippa, Pa. John graduated from Hopewell High School, where he excelled in football and baseball. He went on to embark on a career at J & L Steel then Duquesne Light, all while proudly serving in the United States Navy Reserves plus owning and operating a ductwork business. He resided in Aliquippa for 60 years before relocating to Riverview, Fla. An avid sportsman, John enjoyed skiing and softball. He played in the Bucs and Bulls Senior league in Riverview, Fla. John never met a stranger and was loved by everyone he met with his unique sense of humor. His kindness and generosity greatly impacted all who knew him. He was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. He will be sorely missed. John was preceded in death by his parents, Joaquin and Julia Martinez; brother, Terrance Martinez; and sister, Joaquina (Martinez) Bianchi. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lola (Almonte) Martinez; daughters, Lisa (Martinez) Booth, Suzanne Martinez-Angulo and Wendy Martinez; son, John P. Martinez; brothers, Stewart Martinez, Joseph Martinez and David Martinez; grandchildren, Olivia Booth, Natalie Angulo, Austin Booth and Lauren Angulo; and many nieces and nephews. John will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.