Dr. Timothy Allan Nott Formerly of Center Township Dr. Timothy Allan Nott, 64, formerly of Center Twp., passed away surrounded by his loving family, Monday, July 27, 2020. Born January 31, 1956, in Rochester, he was a son of the late Lester H. and Martha Zetz Nott. Tim was a 1974 graduate of Center High School. He attended the University of Pittsburgh for two years and transferred into the Chiropractic Program at Logan School of Chiropractic in St. Louis, Mo., receiving his B. S. and Doctorate of Chiropractic degrees in 1979. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha at Pitt. After practicing briefly in Clarksburg, W.Va., Tim established Brodhead Chiropractic and maintained his practice for 20 years. He then became a biology and lab professor at Robert Morris University and Community College of Allegheny County-Allegheny Campus. Tim was a multi-talented person. He had a great love of music. He was a member of the Center choir and the Pitt Glee Club. With the Glee club, Tim toured Europe and sang in Westminster Cathedral, Notre Dame, and St. Peters, Rome. He performed in several local productions, primarily with the Rochester Players. He was an avid follower of local high school musicals and the Pittsburgh Symphony. Tim also had an active interest in sports. He played basketball and volleyball at Center and played college basketball at Logan. And of course, he was a fan of the Steelers;--he witnessed the Immaculate Reception in person. He had a great love and understanding of dogs and a unique ability to train and heal them. His greatest love was being in Cook Forest. He maintained camps there for many years and wore out many pairs of shoes hiking the trails. He was always happy and relaxed there. Tim will be greatly missed by his brother, Lee and sister-in-law, Debbie Nott, Beaver; girlfriend, Kim Germain, Moon Twp; and his many cousins and friends. All services were private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. Memorial donations in Tim's name may be made to the Cook Forest Conservancy, P.O. Box 168, Cooksburg, PA 16217. www.cookforestconservancy.org/giving. The family would like to extend its thanks to the staff of Tapestry Senior Living and Heartland Hospice for the care, compassion and kindness they provided to Tim.