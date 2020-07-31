Ruth Sherbine New Brighton Ruth Sherbine, age 93, of New Brighton, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Ruth was born January 17, 1927 in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of the late Arthur Michael Reeder and Dorothy (McEwan) Kline Reeder. When Ruth was 6 months old her father, being a metallurgical engineer and acquiring a job with J & L Corp. moved his family to Beaver, Pa. Ruth was raised in Beaver and attended Beaver High School than graduated from Linden Hall Academy for girls in Lititz, Pa. She was on the yearbook staff as class poet and writer of the class song and was in the class play. After graduation Ruth attended Garfield Business School than did clerical work in the Carnegie Steel Corp. Building in Pittsburgh. She met and married the love of her life and best buddy, her husband Edgar. They were married and raised five children. Ruth was in PTA for 18 years and did much volunteer work in the Beaver Falls First United Methodist Church. She then moved her membership to the Riverview United Methodist Church in Patterson Township, where she liked working with the apple dumpling crew and the rummage sales. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Sherbine, Jr in 2008; son, David Robert Sherbine; former daughter-in-law, Beverly Sherbine; grandson, baby John Sherbine, Jr.; brother, Robert Reeder; sister-in-laws, Sarah Clark, Eline Byers, Bertha Sherbine and Susanne Reeder; brothers-in-law, M. David Sherbine, William Sherbine, Sr. and Richard Byers and niece, Jacquelyn Smith. She is survived by her two sons, Edgar Michael(Maura) Sherbine, Florida and John (Rhonda) Sherbine, Ohio; two daughters, Deborah (Chris) Hopkins, Chippewa and Marcia Rankin, Meadville; half-brother Craig Reeder, Pa..; loving grandmother to Edgar Michael Sherbine, Jr., Maria Cristina Cleckley, Sarah Yocum, Heather Beshaw, Melissa Mayo, Jonathan Sherbine, Austin Hopkins and Alexis Hopkins; step grandchildren, Jessica Rowland and Michael Kunkle; great grandmother to Raven, Taylor, Mariah, Jacob, Isiah, Elizabeth, Grace, Lorenzo, Francesca, Dalyn and Devin; step great grandchildren, Teshaun, Theresa, and Gabriel, and nieces and nephews, Valerie Whelan, Peggy Noah, Nancy Cogan, Thomas Sherbine, Jim Sherbine, David Byers and William Clark. Ruth enjoyed writing poetry and reading poetry. She loved to read, cooking and being among family and friends. The family would like to thank the caregivers for Ruth, Kaye Ionta, Alice Zugonics, Jen Shuster, Beverly James and the Concordia Visiting Nurses. Friends will be received Saturday August 1, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). A private funeral service will be held on Monday August 3, 2020. Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.