Mimi Catanzarite Monaca Mimi Catanzarite, 79, of Monaca, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Friends will be received on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's Times. Due to COVID-19 please adhere to CDC guidelines. To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral home.com.