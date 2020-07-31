John Crisi Independence Township John Crisi, 58, of Independence Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Monday, July 27, 2020. Born October 9, 1961, in Aliquippa, he was the son of Mary (Vener) Crisi and the late Bennett Crisi. John was employed as a concrete mason for many years. Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a son, Anthony (Kelsey) Crisi; a daughter, Deanna Crisi; three grandchildren, Autum, Grace, and Aiden; and his brothers, Bennett Crisi, Donald Crisi, Kevin McDonald, and Bobby McDonald. Due to COVID 19, all services will be private. Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.