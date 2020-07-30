Barbara J. (Seybert) Mortimer Butler Barbara J. (Seybert) Mortimer, 83, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the St. John Specialty Care Center, Mars, Pa. She was born December 5, 1936, in Sarah Furnace, Pennsylvania to the late George Seybert and Anna (Summerville) Seybert. Barbara attended Union High School and later enjoyed taking care of her family as a Homemaker. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses who attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Butler, Pa. Barbara loved her children and grandchildren. Barbara was very hospitable and loved to cook and entertain guests. She is survived by her loving spouse, Ralph, who she married on November 10, 1951; five sons, Ralph (Connie) Mortimer, Jr. of Fla., Robert (Susan) Mortimer, Sr. of Ohioville, Pa., Dennis (Joni) Mortimer of Rochester, Pa., Larry (Cynthia) Mortimer of Darlington, Pa. and William (Amy) Mortimer of Rochester, Pa.; one daughter, Mary Ann (Wade) Kummer of Butler, Pa.; fifteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roy Seybert of Karns City, Pa. and Bill Seybert of Mercer, Pa.; one sister, Lois Shearer of Mercer, Pa.; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Annabelle, Doris and Karen and two brothers, Richard and Ralph. Barbara's family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, CNA's and Staff of Dogwood Court at St. John Specialty Care Center for the wonderful service and attention given to our mother, Barbara. There will be no public viewing. A private inurnment will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates. Memorials are suggested to the COVID-19 fund at St. John Specialty Care Center, 500 Wittenberg Way, Mars, PA 16046. Arrangements are being handled by the THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 124 E. North Street, Butler, PA 16001. Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.