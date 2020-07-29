John (Jack) Joseph Hopper Formerly of Beaver Falls John (Jack) Joseph Hopper peacefully passed away July 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was 97 at the time of his death. Jack was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1923, to Robert Carl and Mary Annette Hopper. Jack graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1941. After high school Jack entered the U.S. Army and proudly served his country in World War II as a Combat Engineer in France and Germany. After world War II Jack attended Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1949. After graduation Jack was employed by United States Steel, National Tube Division, located in Elwood City, Pennsylvania, rising to the position of Assistant General Superintendent. In 1961 Jack was transferred to United States Steel, Tubular Products Division, located in Gary, Indiana, where he worked as Chief Engineer until his retirement in 1983. Jack and his wife Bonnie lived for many years in Chesterton, and Valparaiso, Indiana. Jack and Bonnie were instrumental in the start-up the "Duneland Resale" store in Chesterton, a philanthropic clothing and household goods resale store. Jack was an avid Civil War buff and after retirement read numerous books on the subject. Jack visited Gettysburg (twice) and the Battle of Antietam Memorial near Sharpsburg, Maryland. Jack and his wife Bonnie traveled to Europe, and made numerous visits to San Diego, California, to see relatives. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, R. Carl and Mary Annette Hopper, and wife, Bonnie. Jack is survived by his son, John Robert Hopper; his granddaughter, Kimberly Hopper Brentlinger, great-grandson, John Tyler Brentlinger, and great-granddaughter, Avery Gail Brentlinger, all of Edmond, Oklahoma. No services are pending.