Larry K. 'Beetle' Bailey Rochester Larry K. 'Beetle' Bailey, 73, of Rochester, passed away July 25, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born July 27, 1946, in Rochester, son of the late Arthur M., Sr. and Evelyn Forse Bailey. He was a retiree of Valvoline Oil, Freedom, a life member of the Rochester Owls Nest, where he was a former officer, coach and player for the Rochester Owls Softball Team, where they won numerous championships. He was an avid fisherman which included his Canadian trips with his canine companions, Magic and Shadow. He is survived by one sister, Eleanor Pulcini, Gainsville, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; his close friends, Robert Laney, and his wife, Kristy Palitti, of Harmony Twp., Alvin E. Collins, Rochester, and Dovie Damaska, and her two daughters, Skylor, and Siarra, all of Freedom. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur M. "Sonny" Bailey, Jr. and Harvey R. Bailey, and one sister, Betty Kotoff. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, only 25 people may attend a visitation and service and must wear a face mask. Friends will be received Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. with service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. The Rev. Chuck Thomas of Rochester Free Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.