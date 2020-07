Edward W. 'Mr. B' Bartosh Ambridge Edward W. 'Mr. B' Bartosh, 77, Ambridge, passed away on July 24, 2020. Complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of the Times. Arrangements by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).