Richard Lee Miller Beaver Falls Richard Lee Miller, 81, of Beaver Falls, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver and went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born June 14, 1939, he was the son of the late Albert Miller and Luella Rambo Miller. Through his 81 years of life, Richard lived life to the fullest surrounded by his numerous family and friends. During his leisure time, he enjoyed reading from his large fantasy book collection as well as watching movies. Richard was preceded in death by his brother, William Miller and son, Paul Miller. Richard is survived by his children, Kenneth Miller, Terry Miller, Carl Miller, Brenda Miklos, Lisa Contis and Michelle Walter; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Albert Miller, Marilyn Holbrook, Karen Mahovlic, Carol Zipko, Gary Miller, Judith Daman, Linda Frech, David Miller, Daniel Miller, and Thomas Miller; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.