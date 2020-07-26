Ada Agnes (Cain) Hargest Burgettstown Ada Agnes (Cain) Hargest, 77, of Burgettstown, Pa., passed quickly and unexpectedly on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the assisted living facility in Northglenn, Colo. that she called home. Preceded in death by her ex-husband, David Martin Hargest, she was the mother to and survived by her children, Vivian Opal Ferguson, David Russell, and Ian Ralph Hargest. She was also a very loving and proud grandmother to Jessica Denise Hargest, Heather Nicole and Jaimie Lynn Ferguson, and Cayde Grace and Connor Joseph Hargest. Throughout her life, she was the 'adoptive' mother figure to an untold number of people who needed such. She was also a staunch ally and advocate for minorities of all types. She will be missed deeply by her surviving siblings and their families, Elva Jones, Esther Anderson, Ralph Cain, Darlene Cain and Gerry Dorn. Services will not be held at this time due to COVID 19, rather a future celebration of life service is being planned and will be held in the Ohio Valley at a time and location that are as yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, if you are so moved, donations to the American Cancer Society in her memory are suggested.