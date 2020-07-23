Rev. W. Howard Burton, Sr. Baden Rev. W. Howard Burton, Sr., of Baden, Pastor and Founder of The Father's House in Rochester, PA., affectionately known as "The Rev", went home to receive his crown of righteousness from the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020. On the battlefields of Viet Nam is where Pastor Burton first made his commitment to God. Only a God could have saved him when there was absolutely no conceivable way out of that situation. As an enlisted soldier in the United States Marines, he was an honored Marine who fought in the Republic of Viet Nam and received the Bronze Metal, a Naval Commendation Medal for Heroic Achievement as Machine Gunner with Company B, First Battalion, Fifth Marines, First Marine Division in connection with combat operations during a search in Quang Nam Province. He served his country with honor and valor. Not only was he a war hero he was a prayer warrior, praying not only for those he loved but this country and anyone he came in contact with. With total dedication unto the Lord he began his crossin He met his wife, Mary and fathered three sons, William Jr., James (Nicole), and Brian. He was a hardworking, wonderful husband, and a great father and grandfather to Remington Renee and Harper Ever. He cherished his granddaughters. They were the light in his eyes and the love of his heart. He was totally dedicated to his family. His salvation and ministry tutelage started with the beloved Apostle Sam Sallis, at the HCCDC, Industry, Pa. Then later under the direction and covering of the beloved Pastor Viola Singleton, at Mt. Calvary Chapel Church, Midland, Pa.; Rev. Burton served as Youth Director then as Youth Pastor. Later he became Associate Minister and Adult Bible Study Teacher all while holding down a full time job and raising his family. Pastor Burton received his Ministerial Ordination in 1992. As a call to start his own ministry, to pastor and preach the Word he was ordained by Bishop T.D. Jakes in Dallas Texas in 2000. He taught ethics and true godliness, not only from the Word of God, but also from the paradigm of his life according to apostolic standards. Rev. Burton served with passion and conviction as the Pastor and Founder of The Father's House in Rochester, Pa., he founded and pastored in 1997 until his passing. Around The Father's House he was famous for saying, "Follow me as I follow ChristIt's all about Him and not about you." Rev. Burton's style has always been uniquely his. From the pulpit, his fiery delivery of the Word was charismatic and most compelling surpassing race and all denominational barriers. He served the community as President of the Beaver County Chapter of the NAACP along with the late Margaret Moss. He was one of the key members charged with the challenge to combine all the branches in Beaver County into one NAACP branch. He served on several boards, Penn State Advisory Board, Robert Morris Inter-Faith Clergy Council, Rochester Ministerial, and the Diversity Committee at Nova Chemicals. He retired from Nova Chemicals as a Facilitator/Trainer in 2015. He coached minor and little league baseball, he coached Peewee, Mighty Mites, and Little Rams football, winning a championship in 1988, all in Rochester, PA. He was a father figure to a lot of young people and was one of the best examples of what a man, a father, a husband, and a mentor should be. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald, Sr. and Gladys Burton and his brother, Donald Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Mary; three sons, William Jr., James, and Brian; daughters, Nicole Burton and Roxane Carter; granddaughters, Remington and Harper; sister, Ruth Monroe; brother, Richard; a host of nieces, nephews, brothers and sister in-laws, members of The Father's House, cousins, and friends. He loved to watch old cowboy movies especially Gun Smoke and Walker, Texas Ranger. He was a good friend to his special buddies, Minister Larry Walker, and Bishop Reon Nesmith. Jamone Watson was very special to "The Rev", they took their Saturday morning trips to Sam's Club. Both viewing and funeral services will be held at the Father's House located at 310 Clay Street, Rochester, Pa. The viewing will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and the funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, starting at 12 p.m. **Due to COVID-19 virus please be aware of social distancing, and wearing face masks is most appropriate** A charge to keep I have, A God I glorified. The time has come for me to leave this life. I have fought the good fight. I have finished my course; I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me.