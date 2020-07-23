Dorothy Taylor Beaver Falls Dorothy Taylor, 87, of Beaver Falls, was called home by the Lord early Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, after a brief illness. Born on April 12, 1933, in Sycamore, Alabama to the late Charles and Lurie Estelle, she was a graduate of RR Moten High School. She moved to Beaver Falls Pa. in 1952, and joined in marriage to the late Lester "Boot" Taylor in 1954. Dorothy affectionately known as "Dot", "Mom" or Mrs. Taylor was a homemaker most of her life. She stayed home to raise her children. She later worked at McDonald's in Beaver Falls as a breakfast cook and was a grandmother for the Head Start of Beaver County. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Pittsburgh Pirate fan, enjoying watching them play on game days. One of the things she will be remembered for is her cooking. There was not a meal that was not made with love and enjoyed by family and friends. Mrs. Taylor was a faithful member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she formerly served on the Senior Ladies Usher Board. She had a quiet spirit, not one for talking a lot, but had a willing heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lurie Estelle; her husband, Lester "Boot" Taylor; her siblings, Nellie Ruth (Estelle) Cook, Eddie Lewis (E.L.) Estelle and Charles (Estelle) "Mrs. B" Borden; her in-laws Ernestine Estelle, Cephus Cook, Frank Borden, Lurla Nelson, Uylsses "Bud", Frank, Sam, Anderson "Red" Taylor, Cassie Cook and Jesse Curry; several other aunts and uncles and a very special aunt, Essie Cook who was more like her second mother to her. She has one remaining sister-in-law, Ada (Taylor) Young, who is 101 years old from Talladega, Alabama. She leaves to cherish her memories six children, Charles "Chuckie" Taylor of New Brighton, Lesterine "Bit" Taylor, Brewster Taylor of Beaver Falls, Min. Eugene (Denise) Taylor of East Liverpool, Ohio., Sylvester Taylor of Beaver Falls and Doreen Taylor of Maryland; eight grandchildren, Brian, Deja, Aaron Taylor, Robert Glenn, as well as Stacia Abbott, Alisha, Edward "JR" and Mike Swanson; three great-grandchildren, Seairra, Marquise and NyLayah; special friends, Auguston Green, MaryAnn Higgins and Judy Ryan, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Viewing will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 630 3rd Avenue, Beaver Falls at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dwight Banks, delivering the eulogy. Family and friends are meeting at the home of her daughter Lesterine Taylor. A stream live review will be available on Saturday 11am Washington Funeral Home & Cremations Facebook. All those paying respects must wear a mask. - No exceptions.