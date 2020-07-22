Georgia Ree Wilson Aliquippa Mrs. Georgia Ree Wilson the fourth oldest of fourteen children was born in March 3, 1944. The daughter of Mr. James Lee Pierce and Mrs. Emma Ruth Pierce-Halloway, she went home to Glory on July 13, 2020. The was the radiant mother of eight children, Johnny Lee Pierce El, William Miller lll, Lakitha K. Jackson, Howard Miller, April Miller, Michael Miller, James Wilson, and Alvita Wilson; grandmother of 25; great grandmother of 40 and a loving friend to all. Georgia was always there to lend a helping hand or a warm embrace to ease your sorrows. She was a true child of God with a heart of gold and she could comfort you with just a few words and her smile. She was an inspirational mother of Christian Lighthouse Church where her service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Family are asked to arrive at 10 a.m. with friends being received at 11 a.m. with the Homegoing Celebration starting at noon. All are welcome to attend, the love and prayers are greatly appreciated. PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director are entrusted with arrangements 724-375-8080.