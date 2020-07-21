Phyllis (Lenda) Chidester Baden Phyllis (Lenda) Chidester, 79, of Baden, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Phyllis worked at USAir from 1967 until 2000, and was a 1958 graduate of Ambridge High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Bertha Lenda and her brother, Robert 'BoBo' Lenda. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to William G. Chidester; loving mother of Linda (late Steve R.) Spezialetti of Hopewell and Daniel (Elena Chidester of Orlando Fla.; devoted grandmother of Lauren A. Spezialetti, Kristen L. Spezialetti, Sarah E. Chidester, Thomas W. Chidester and Marie A. Kovkin; sister of Irene (Thomas) Rosenberger of Monaca and aunt of three nieces and two nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549). A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Good Samaritan Church. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. Family requests memorial contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society, Good Samaritan Church.