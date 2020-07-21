Donald H. Dowdy New Brighton Donald H. Dowdy, 88, of New Brighton, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Beaver Meadows. Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton. Online condolences at www.jjsprattfh.com.
